‘Euthanize the police dog’: Twitter users jokingly call for the cancellation of cartoon Paw Patrol

As a string of cop shows are pulled from TV schedules in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality, sarcastic calls to ‘defund the paw patrol’ and cancel the children’s cartoon have created a stir among conservatives on line.

The amusing demands were made after the show’s official Twitter page issued a heartfelt statement last week calling for ‘Black voices to be heard’ in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, and the unrest that has rippled out across the country in the more than two-weeks since.

But the animated show – which follows the day-to-day heroics of a squad of essential-worker canines, including Chase, a German Shepherd police dog – likely couldn’t have expected its message to backfire so spectacularly.

‘Euthanize the police dog,’ demanded the faux outrage mob. ‘Defund the paw patrol,’ others echoed in jest.

One meme even parodied the animated film ‘All Dogs Go to Heaven’, insisting that all pooches do indeed reach the Pearly Gates, ‘except the class traitors in the Paw Patrol’.

Some called the show pro-law enforcement ‘pawpaganda’; the others demanded Chase’s resignation from the Aventure Bay Police Deparmtnet.

‘How much will Paw Patrol be donating to bail funds?,’ asked one user.

While the calls to cancel Paw Patrol have been purely satirical, they come at the same time when relations between the public and real-life police force have become incredibly fractured, with protests against police violence entering their third week.

The outrage has started to mount against fictional and reality TV cops too, with A&E announcing the cancellation of its flagship series Live P.D. on Wednesday, following a day after Spike TV pulled the plug on the show Cops after 32 seasons.

‘This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we’ve made the decision to cease production on Live PD,’ the network said in a statement to Deadline. ‘Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.’

The fact, though, that there may be any disdain levelled toward Paw Patrol stirred alarm for some on social media marketing.

‘Now the left desires to cancel “Paw Patrol”,’ tweeted Eric Trump. ‘These people are truly insane…’

‘The rage mob is coming for PAW PATROL,’ conservative radio host Dana Loesch warned.

‘I’m sorry, I refuse to believe this is the New York Times, rather than The Onion,’ Fourth Watch media critic Steve Krakauer tweeted.

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly added that the fanfare was ‘beyond parody’.