Eusebio Leal: The man who saved Old Havana from decay

Eusebio Leal was in some cases called “The Grey Man” for the distinct loose-fitting grey matches he used as he strolled the streets ofOld Havana

Others called him Havana’s “eternal boyfriend” for his overall dedication to conserving the city from disrepair and decay.

But to a lot of Cubans he was “el historiador” in recommendation to his task title of main historian of Havana, a function he was promoted to by the late Cuban leader, Fidel Castro, in 1967.

Lifetime task

To Eusebio Leal it was more than simply a task. It was his entire life.



Last year, Eusebio Leal was granted the Grand Cross of the Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Carlos III by Spain’s King Felipe





For years, he fought to protect Havana from the devastations of sea-spray, sun and downpour. “When a structure collapses throughout this city, it takes with it a.