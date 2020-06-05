EU’s external borders ‘may open’ in early July – Armenian News

As coronavirus appears to be on the wane, the EU could reopen its external borders as of early July, the bloc’s commissioner for house affairs introduced on Friday, Anadolu News Agency studies.

Next week the European Commission will suggest detailed pointers on lifting restrictions for the entry of non-EU residents, Ylva Johansson instructed reporters after a videoconference of EU inside ministers.

As Johansson defined, many of the ministers help extending by two extra weeks the present journey ban, set to finish on June 15.

Many had been additionally in coordinating the lifting of measures on July 1, she added.

After additional consultations, the EU’s government physique will suggest a brand new plan for member states that must be accepted by all earlier than June 15.

The reopening ought to be proportionate and non-discriminatory, Terezija Gras, Croatia’s inside minister, added on behalf of the rotating European Union Council presidency,

The member states’ resolution on ending border controls between EU nations is a precondition for permitting journey from outdoors the bloc.

Most EU nations can have the restrictions lifted by June 15, whereas others will comply with by the tip of the month, Gras added.