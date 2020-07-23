EU’s Borrell holds three-way phone call with Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs – Panorama

On Wednesday, July 22, EU High Representative/Vice-President, Josep Borrell, held a three-way phone call with Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Armenian Foreign Minister, and Jeyhun Bayramov, the newly-appointed Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the recent armed confrontations along the international state border between the two countries.

This was the first such call that brought together the high representative and the two FMs simultaneously, following the separate telephone call that took place on 13 July, the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia reports.

Josep Borrell conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

During their discussions, the top EU official urged both sides to stop the armed confrontation and to refrain from action and rhetoric that provoke tension, in particular from any further threats to critical infrastructure in the region. He stressed that all regional actors should contribute to this peaceful goal.

He encouraged both sides to reaffirm their commitment to a ceasefire and undertake immediate measures to prevent further escalation. In this context, Armenia and Azerbaijan should make use of their mechanism for direct communication, the established format led by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, as well as the personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office.

He also stressed the need for meaningful re-engagement in substantive negotiations on the key aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement under the auspices of the co-chairs; both ministers concurred on this. He also highlighted the urgency of resuming the OSCE monitoring on the ground, as soon as conditions allow.

Borrell stressed his readiness to remain engaged with the two parties and tasked the EU special representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia to continue to remain in close contact with the two sides and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.