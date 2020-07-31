Eurozone suffers deepest contraction on record

Image copyright

Spain’s economy has been ravaged by the virus





Spain has been plunged in to its deepest recession in our contemporary world by the coronavirus pandemic.

Its economy shrank by 18.5% in the April-to-June period, having already fallen by 5.2% in the initial three months of the year.

The country was the worst performer in the eurozone, which saw its over all GDP decline by a record 12.1%.

France’s economy has also been badly hit, with GDP there falling by 13.8% in the second quarter.

The French statistics agency said the lower point had come in April, with a gradual recovery in May and June as lockdown restrictions eased, but economic activity was still well below normal.

Italy, that was among the first European countries to be hit by the pandemic, has reported an identical drop, with the economy contracting by 12.4%. However, the fall was less steep than expected.

Across the EU, the economic contraction was 11.9%.

The official Eurostat agency said the falls were the biggest since it began recording the figures in 1995.

Dramatic impact

The US and Germany both announced huge falls in national output on Thursday, showing the world wide economic impact of Covid-19.

The US saw its sharpest contraction in decades, with the economy shrinking at an annual rate of 32.9% between April and June.

Germany reported its deepest quarterly decline on record, as total production of goods and services fell by 10.1%.

The Spanish figures, that have been worse than forecast, have wiped out the growth of the past six years.

Economic activity in Spain has declined by way of a total greater than a fifth so far this season. Service industries including transport, restaurants and accommodation have now been hardest hit, as they have now been most afflicted with the restrictions on movement imposed to fight the pandemic.

Spain has suffered a large number of deaths in the course of the crisis, and a correspondingly dramatic impact on the economy was seen as inevitable, says BBC World Service economics correspondent Andrew Walker.

Our correspondent adds that although many of the restrictions on commercial activity in Spain have already been eased, any rebound will be impaired by the recent resurgence of coronavirus infections in certain areas.