Eurozone retail sales return to pre-crisis levels

Retail sales throughout the eurozone leapt back to pre-crisis levels in June, as customers returned to the bloc’s stores after coronavirus-related lockdowns were raised.

The volume of retail sales in the 19- country bloc increased month-on-month by 5.7 percent in June, according to seasonally changed figures from Eurostat — after a record 20.3 percent dive the previous month. The May figure was modified upwards from a formerly reported 17.8 percent.

Compared with the very same duration of the previous year, eurozone retail sales were up 1.3 percent inJune

Clothing and shoes in specific increased, and sales of fuel likewise continued to increase. But online purchases and mail orders dipped after 4 months of development, recommending customers were starting to return to the high street instead of counting on house shipments.

“The recovery in retail sales has to be seen in the context of very strong online shopping — which we doubt will be sustained — and generous furlough and income support schemes,” stated Claus Vistesen, primary eurozone economic expert at PantheonMacroeconomics

Economists concern whether the rebound will last, associating a considerable part of the increase to a release of bottled-up need.

“The next 6 months will be characterised by increasing labour market unpredictability …