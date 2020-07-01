Eurovision winners are usually about love, study shows

You might be forgiven for thinking the Eurovision Song Contes t doesn’t lend itself to rigorous academic analysis. After all, this can be a competition by which six elderly women in national dress once earned Russia second place by performing an ethno-pop ballad called “Party for Everybody,” which featured the refrain “Come on and boom, boom,” sung ad nauseam.

But a couple of scientists have attempted to do the impossible and assign logic to Eurovision, the glittery, camp kitsch-fest that serves a continent-wide obsession every May.

And they have concluded that there are a couple of sure-fire ways that countries can improve their odds of glory. The most important? Sing about love, obviously.

Love was the prominent theme in a massive 69% of Eurovision entries before decade, however it featured in a even higher proportion (83%) of top-three entries, found musicologists Joe Bennett of the Berklee College of Music in america and Simon Troup of music publisher Digital Music Art UK.

Sweden’s John Lundvik with fans during the 2019 Eurovision contest. He sang “To Late for Love” and came 5th place. Credit: Guy Prives/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Their study also highlighted several trends in successful Eurovision entries between 2010 and 2019 — an area that the brains behind the United Kingdom’s efforts should probably start paying attention to.

Eurovision winners are slowing, they note, with the typical tempo of the top three scoring songs dropping from 148 beats each minute in 2010 to just 76 beats per minute last year. And, while one in five entries sticks to the classic Eurovision key change, none of the recent winners has employed that trick.

The coronavirus pandemic meant Eurovision was canceled in 2010 for initially in its history. The research was commissioned by Netflix to advertise its polarizing movie “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” which premiered on Friday.

The researchers “used a combination of computer analysis, music transcription, immersive listening, and lyric interpretation to identify every song’s lyric theme, style, and musical attributes, and then analysed the data to explore the characteristics of the songs that attract the most votes in the contest,” they wrote.

They found that the function has stubbornly resisted trends in popular music, boldly forging its path with regards to musical experimentation.

“Eurovision song styles appear to have ‘evolved’, in the cultural Darwinism sense, independently from mainstream global pop music,” the researchers noted, speculating that this was “due to the particular cultural and structural factors at play in the Contest, in contrast to the more unregulated market forces that decide the popularity of mainstream hits.”

That explains, then, why Poland once entered an all-female group who inexplicably churned butter through the duration of their performance, or why Estonia’s 2008 performance featured dancers in bikinis supporting pictures of onions, or why this happened:

The researchers identified six main themes behind the majority of Europe’s entries: Love, Unity, Music, Self-assertion, History and “Dance Party.”

Love was this kind of all-encompassing theme that they broke it on to four split up sub-categories: songs about trying to find love, being in love, having problems in love, and heartbreak.

Next year’s Eurovision is placed to take place in the Netherlands, after this year’s Rotterdam event was scrapped. “We regret this situation very much, but I can promise you: the Eurovision Song Contest will come back stronger than ever,” organizers said if they announced the headlines.