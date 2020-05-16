Eurovision Song Contest: What time do Come Together and Europe Shine a Light start on the BBC?

While the Eurovision Song Contest is unfortunately unable to happen this 12 months, that does not imply followers cannot have fun their favorite annual occasion.

The BBC is internet hosting a TV particular on the evening of the would-be grand last on 16 May titled Eurovision: Come Together, as a part of a wider celebration going down all this week.

The particular, which can be hosted by Graham Norton, will mirror on the UK’s greatest Eurovision moments, previous and current.





In case you are not clued up on Daði Freyr, this is a improbable interview Rob did with them again once we nonetheless thought Eurovision was going to occur this 12 months 🙁 Instead of reporting from Rotterdam for the Independent, Rob has been publishing his interviews with 2020 individuals as the podcast VISION AGAIN, for these eager to know what the dissatisfied acts considered their possibilities and whether or not they’ll be invited again. “It’s been really great and I’ve been lucky to get some of the biggest names onto the podcast. I chatted to Iceland’s Daði Freyr, favourite to win with Think About Things, who said he’d be interested to compete at 2021 should he be asked and the right song comes around,” he says. “Similarly, UK act James Newman also wants a shot too – he’s busy gearing up to release his new single ‘Enough’, but Eurovision remains the goal, and getting way ahead of the game is Ireland’s Lesley Roy, who told me she’s already started plotting an absolute banger for next year. With an extra 12 months under their belts to write epic entries, expect 2021 to blast away all the disappointment of Eurovision being cancelled.” But it’s not all nice information: “Other acts like The Mamas from Sweden received’t essentially be gifted a golden ticket as a result of the nationwide last choice exhibits are too large to not go forward.,” Rob explains. “Sweden’s Melodifestivalen is simply this enormous pop behemoth, so in the event that they need to go to Rotterdam they should compete once more.” Here’s what’s been occurring over the previous couple of months. As an alternative choice to the Song Contest, our Eurovision Correspondent Rob Holley has been working #EurovisionAgain watch-a-longs on Saturday nights, the place dissatisfied followers of the contest have been simulcasting contests from years previous, with legendary ESC individuals tweeting alongside too. Katrina (of the Waves), Alexander Rybak and Dami Im have all dipped in to the #EurovisionAgain twitter stream, offering insights into their time at the world’s greatest pop celebration. The EBU have loved the fan-run challenge some a lot that they’ve began to supply traditional contests (the pre-2004 Eurovisions are normally mired in complicated copyright conundrums, however the authentic broadcasters have been comfortable to assist throughout these bizarre occasions) to debut them on the official Eurovision YouTube channel! Nearly 200,000 makes use of of #EurovisionAgain have made it the hottest Twitter trending matter on a Saturday evening, dwarfing primetime exhibits like Britain’s Got Talent on the common social media platform. Rob says: “It’s really been great for the fans. We’ve been able to dive deep in to nostalgia while raising loads of money for some really brilliant charities”. As nicely as tweeting alongside, followers have raised over £14,000 for the charities Mermaids, Terrence Higgins Trust and Stonewall, usually chipping in a tenner on a weekly foundation in return for being entertained. On prime of watching the present, Rob and buddies additionally open the digital telephone strains and run a vote which attracts 1000’s of individuals, and usually provides a scoring final result completely different to the authentic broadcast. “Schlager diva Carola knocked Lordi off the Athens 2006 podium, which I wasn’t comfortable about – however Scooch did bounce 14 locations at our screening on Helsinki 2007, so there may be an quantity of justice being dished out,” Rob says. Hello and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog of tonight’s Eurovision celebrations! I’ll be your host for the night, offering commentary and updates as the BBC broadcasts a sequence of Song Contest occasions, considerably making up for the incontrovertible fact that we’re lacking out on the actual deal this 12 months.

OK, so what’s truly occurring this week?

The BBC has organised a variety of exhibits to elevate the spirits of Eurovision followers all over the place, beginning with…

Eurovision 2020: The Cancelled Coronavirus Year

In February, BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat started filming a documentary that follows the UK’s Eurovision entrant, James Newman, by rehearsals, in addition to backstage throughout the reside debut of his Eurovision music, “My Last Breath”.

The documentary jumps to when the contest was cancelled, and interviews Newman as he reveals what the cancellation means for him. Other contestants discuss how their experiences of Eurovision differ, and what their future plans are.

Eurovision 2020: The Cancelled Coronavirus Year is obtainable to look at now on BBC iPlayer, and on the BBC Newsbeat YouTube channel.

Eurovision at 60

In 2015, Eurovision at 60 aired on BBC to have fun the 60th anniversary of the music contest. It contains interviews with Graham Norton, Eurovision champion Conchita Wurst, and the late Sir Terry Wogan.

The programme airs at 9.30pm on Friday 15 May, on BBC4.

Dana: The Original Derry Girl

Fifty years in the past, an 18-year-old schoolgirl left the Bogside in Ireland and journeyed to Amsterdam to symbolize her nation in the 15th Eurovision Song Contest. Against the odds, she received! Dana: The Original Derry Girl appears to be like again at the lifetime of Dana, and how she turned Ireland’s first-ever Eurovision winner.

The programme can be broadcast at 11pm on Friday 15 May on BBC4.

When is Eurovision: Come Together on TV and what ought to I anticipate?

Graham Norton is internet hosting Eurovision: Come Together, a one-off TV particular that offers the UK a likelihood to vote for his or her favorite Eurovision performances.

The decisions will come from a brief record of artists who will all give digital performances on the evening. The present airs from 6.30pm on Saturday 16 May, with the reside vote launching throughout the broadcast.

OK, however what if I need to watch contestants from outdoors the UK?

Right after the Come Together present you may get to look at Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light, which is able to honour all of the 41 songs that will have competed in the 2020 contest in Rotterdam.

This non-competitive present can be broadcast throughout Europe, similar to the regular contest, with a particular hosted by the authentic Dutch presenters who have been imagined to current the reside occasion this 12 months: Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley, and Jan Smit from the Netherlands.

A digital singalong can even happen, with followers dressing up in costume and forming a enormous Eurovision choir, which is able to carry out “What’s Another Year”, Ireland’s successful music initially carried out by Johnny Logan.

Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light will air at 8pm on Saturday, 16 May on BBC1.

The A-Z of Eurovision

Yes, there’s extra! Rylan Clark-Neal will narrate The A-Z of Eurovision at 10pm on Saturday 16 May, this time on BBC2.

The particular will take you thru all of the disasters, outlandish costumes and different memorable moments which have taken place over 65 years of Eurovision.

TOTP2 Does Eurovision

Hosted by Steve Wright, this Eurovision-themed particular was initially proven at the starting of the 2007 version of the competitors.

It will air from 11pm on Saturday 16 May on BBC2 and present archive performances from artists together with Cliff Richard, Lulu and Bucks Fizz.