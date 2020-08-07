Eurovision Song Contest is coming to America

The group behind the Eurovision Song Contest has actually revealed “The American Song Contest,” set up to occur throughout the 2021 holiday.

“The American version of the Eurovision Song Contest will, as it is currently conceived, position the artists head to head against other states’ representatives in a series of 5-10 televised Qualifier Competitions, leading to Semi-Finals and the ultimate primetime Grand Final,” according to a press release on the Eurovision site.

The Eurovision Song Contest is a yearly competitors that pits vocalists from getting involved nations versus each other. To be qualified, participants need to be from a member nation of the European Broadcasting Union.

It has aid release the professions of artists consisting of previous winners Celine Dion and ABBA.

“The Eurovision Song Contest’s unique legacy dates back 65 years and its worldwide popularity is still rising,” Martin Österdahl, executive manager of the Eurovision Song Contest, stated in a declaration. “It’s time for America to experience this spectacle, through its sister competition, the American Song Contest,” he stated. “Love of music is universal and event of music in various categories and designs can go beyond limits and join individuals. We are delighted to have actually discovered the ideal partners to use another series that our …

