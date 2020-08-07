Eurovision Song Contest is coming to America

The Eurovision Song Contest is a yearly competitors that pits vocalists from getting involved nations versus each other. To be qualified, participants need to be from a member nation of the European Broadcasting Union.
It has aid release the professions of artists consisting of previous winners Celine Dion and ABBA.
“The Eurovision Song Contest’s unique legacy dates back 65 years and its worldwide popularity is still rising,” Martin Österdahl, executive manager of the Eurovision Song Contest, stated in a declaration.
“It’s time for America to experience this spectacle, through its sister competition, the American Song Contest,” he stated. “Love of music is universal and event of music in various categories and designs can go beyond limits and join individuals. We are delighted to have actually discovered the ideal partners to use another series that our …