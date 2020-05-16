Eurovision 2020: Reigning winner Duncan Laurence’s ‘sadness’ at cancellation

As the winner of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, Duncan Laurence must have been at the heart of this year’s program in Rotterdam in theNetherlands

But with the competitors being terminated as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, he’s dealing with a peaceful weekend break rather.

The Dutch vocalist spoke with the BBC’s Sophie van Brugen regarding what it resembles to be losing out, and also just how the UK may enhance its opportunities in future years.

Read much more: Graham Norton to lead Eurovision substitute