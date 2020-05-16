Eurovision 2020: Monuments around Europe light up in solidarity during lockdown

Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light has actually relocated audiences to rips with video footage of monuments around the continent lights up in solidarity during lockdown.

Presented by Graham Norton, the program honoured all 41 tunes that would certainly have contended in the 2020 competition.

It additionally included an efficiency of “Love Shine A Light” by the Rotterdam Philarmonic Orchestra.

As the songs played, monuments around Europe– from the London Eye to the Eiffel Tower in Paris– can be seen brightened on-screen.





Many audiences required to Twitter to applaud the psychological series.

“You see, the lockdown has definitely made me more emotional,”wrote one user “I started welling up as a series of national monuments lit up, as a zoom meeting with an orchestra took place.”

“Ok, the Kiev Symphonic with the lights at monuments around the world had me sobbing,”wrote another “I’m a mess.”

























Earlier in the night, ABBA were crowned as the UK’s favorite ever before Eurovision act in Come Together, a TELEVISION special that saw the British public ballot on efficiencies from previous years.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was terminated in March amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

It was initially as a result of occur at Rotterdam’s 16,000 capability Ahoy Arena.