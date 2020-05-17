Eurovision 2020: How to vote for your favourite ever act on Come Together

British visitors have actually been offered the opportunity to vote for their favourite ever Eurovision act in Come Together, a TELEVISION unique held by Graham Norton.

From Abba and also Bucks Fizz to Conchita and also Gina G, the one-off BBC program commemorates a diverse list of acts assembled by professionals and also celeb extremely followers.

To vote for your favourite, head tothis link You’ll require a BBC account, and also when the vote is open, it will certainly show up on top of the Eurovision homepage.





You can after that choose your favourite tune by clicking the name of the musician or their image to make sure that it transforms from black to red and also a tiny tick shows up to the right of their names.

Votes has to be cast one by one and also you can transform your vote prior to you send once you have actually sent your vote it can not be altered.

Follow in addition to all the activity on our Come Together live blog site, right here.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was terminated in March in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was initially due to happen at Rotterdam’s 16,000 capability Ahoy Arena.