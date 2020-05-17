Eurovision 2020: ABBA crowned as the UK’s favourite ever act

ABBA have actually been crowned as the UK’s favourite ever Eurovision act in Come Together, a TELEVISION special that saw the British public ballot on efficiencies from previous years.

The one-off BBC program, held by Graham Norton, provided customers the opportunity to elect on a diverse list put together by professionals as well as star incredibly followers.

The Swedish supergroup, that won the competition back in 1974, defeat off competitors from Bucks Fizz, Conchita as well as Gina G to insurance claim the leading place this year.





“Of course it’s ABBA,” stated Norton, as he revealed the information, “it was always going to be.”

After their initial win in the Seventies, ABBA turned into one of the most readily effective acts in the background of pop.

Last year, ABBA revealed they would certainly launch brand-new songs for the very first time in 35 years.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was terminated in March in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was initially because of happen at Rotterdam’s 16,000 ability Ahoy Arena.