Euros 2020: Italy's thrilling victory is a crushing blow for England
Euros 2020: Italy's thrilling victory is a crushing blow for England

Italy has snatched their first major title in 15 years with a penalty shootout win over England in the Euros 2020 final. As Italian fans celebrate the thrilling victory, English fans are crushed by the close defeat. CNN’s Alex Thomas, Barbie Nadeau and Salma Abdelaziz report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR