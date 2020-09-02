Europe’s ‘zombie’ recovery will fall behind US, Deutsche Bank warns

Europe will develop countless “zombie companies” and lose competitiveness versus the US and other nations if it keeps extending state help to protect the economy from the coronavirus pandemic, Deutsche Bank’s chief has actually cautioned.

Christian Sewing informed a conference in Frankfurt on Wednesday that “Europe threatens to suffer again from its greatest weakness. We are relatively good at counteracting the symptoms of a crisis. But we are slower to adjust permanently to a new normal state.”

Warning that the crisis in the US might be much deeper, however it might likewise rebound quicker, Mr Sewing mentioned a price quote by German credit company Creditreform that one-sixth of the nation’s business might end up being a “zombie”, propped up with state help and other assistance procedures.

He stated: “This would have serious effects on productivity in our economy. Companies have to adapt to the new environment — but that is not exactly happening everywhere.”

The German federal government just recently broadened its bundle of financial assistance procedures, consisting of extending by a year its Kurzarbeit furlough plan, under which employees are sent out house and get about two-thirds of their pay from the federal government.

Berlin likewise extended the waiver presented in March that excuses business struck by the pandemic from needing to …