Europe’s New ‘Seed-to-Shelf’ Cannabidiol Blockchain Tracking Tool

Cannabidiol users worried about the quality of their item in the EU can now trace the plant’s journey from when it was very first planted in the fields to when it was offered in retailers.

AnAug 6 declaration from the Cannabinoid Association of the Netherlands (CAN) exposed it would make a blockchain tool– CanCheck– totally free for customers to track cannabidiol (CBD) items in the EU online. Hemp Flax, among the group’s charter member, and Europe’s biggest independent grower and processor of commercial hemp, will be among the very first to provide traceable CAN items.

CEO Mark Reinders stated complete traceability would assist safeguard customers as they might now “trace the production of hemp-derived cannabidiol products from shelf to seed.”

Regulatory bodies in the EU just recently identified that CBD would not be categorized as a “food,” and was exempt to the very same policies.

Hemp around the world

The seed-to-sale principle isn’t restricted to CBD companies inEurope StrainSecure, a comparable blockchain-based marijuana tracker based in North America, revealed in January it would be offering DNA-based recognition of medical marijuana items. Cannabis is legal in Canada for both leisure and medical functions, however legality in the United States differs state-to-state.

Uruguay, the very first nation worldwide to entirely legislate marijuana production and sale, was likewise among the very first nations with a supply chain tracker utilizing blockchain Aeternity.

Cannabis and crypto

In September, Berkeley City Council member Ben Bartlett utilized Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and the stablecoin Universal Dollar (UPUSD) to buy marijuana at a regional dispensary. Cannabis is now legal throughout California, with lots of dispensaries now accepting Bitcoin (BTC) as payment.