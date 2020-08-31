Europe’s migrant crisis: Is Greece still a gateway to Europe?

Almost 900,000 migrants shown up in Greece back in 2015, however the compassion and welcome revealed by some Greeks has actually now mainly vaporized.

The federal government is figured out not to permit the nation to be viewed as a gateway to Europe and is actively preventing brand-new arrivals.

The varieties of individuals originating from Turkey into Greece over land and after that through the Balkans towards Western Europe stay well listed below the extraordinary levels seen 5 years earlier, however they have actually started to increase once again.

The BBC’s Lyse Doucet spoken with individuals who had actually taken a trip from Afghanistan and Syria, in northern and southern Greece.