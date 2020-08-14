Europe’s ‘last dictator’ in a brutal fight for survival

Viktor had actually simply ended up assisting a fellow protester whose knee had actually been blown apart by a police-fired flash-bang grenade when the Belarus riot cops came for him. Armed with rubber batons, they tossed the 24-year-old truck motorist from Minsk to the ground, beat him, and dragged him into a paddy wagon.

Along with others who had actually been objecting versus a challenged success in Sunday’s governmental election for strongman Alexander Lukashenko, Viktor states he was then driven to a well-known jail in Minsk, the Belarusian capital. The detainees were required to travel through a passage of guards who beat them till they reached a fence, where they were made to stand for 90 minutes. If anybody moved or spoke, guards beat them once again.

“Some people had broken limbs, some people had massive bruises,” states Viktor, who asked not to provide his surname for worry of reprisals. “They beat us up like we were animals, not people. How is that even possible? People came to protest peacefully and they beat us up as if we were the scum of the earth.”