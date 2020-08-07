European Union brings relief to victims of hailstorms, floods in Armenia’s Gyumri – Panorama

A disastrous hailstorm struck the city of Gyumri in Armenia in mid-July, followed by floods that triggered significant damage to real estate and facilities. In reaction, the European Union is offering EUR80,000 in humanitarian financing to help the most afflicted individuals, the EU Delegation to Armenia reports.

This EU financing supports the Red Cross in providing much required relief help, consisting of money help to assist the most susceptible cover their instant standard requirements such as food and health products; coupons for clothing; and the circulation of bed mattress, pillows, blankets and bedding.

The humanitarian help will straight benefit 2,670 people whose valuables and homes were seriously harmed or damaged by the hailstorm and subsequentfloods The financing is part of the EU’s total contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

On 13 July 2020, a heavy hailstorm hit Gyumri, Armenia’s second biggest city. Whilst the nation has actually consistently dealt with hailstorms in the past, the most current one was extraordinary in its scale and effect on the city location. About 1,000 families were impacted, out of which 600 (2,670 individuals) still live in container- real estate that was developed as ‘temporary shelters’ …