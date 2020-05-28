European Tour’s 2020 schedule: Revised dates, events, venues | Golf News







A have a look at the revised dates, venues and match schedule for the rest of the 2020 European Tour schedule.

Revised 2020 schedule (as of May 28)

UK Swing

July 22-25 (Wednesday to Saturday) – Betfred British Masters hosted by Lee Westwood – Close House Golf Club, Newcastle upon Tyne, England

July 30- August 2 – English Open – Marriott Forest of Arden, Birmingham, England

August 6-9 – English Championship – Marriott Hanbury Manor, Hertfordshire, England

August 13-16 – Celtic Classic – The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales

Celtic Manor would be the venue for 2 consecutive occasions, a decade on from internet hosting the 2010 Ryder Cup

August 20-23 – Wales Open – The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales

August 27-30 – UK Championship – The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

Rolex Series

October 8-11 – Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open – The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

October 15-18 – BMW PGA Championship – Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, England

Danny Willett is defending champion on the BMW PGA Championship

December 3-6 – Nedbank Golf Challenge Hosted by Gary Player – Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

December 10-13 – DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

Details of subsequent tournaments on the European Tour from September by means of to November shall be introduced within the coming weeks.