European Tour: Who goes closest in driver off the deck challenge? | Golf News



















4:16



European Tour golfers Marcus Armitage, Thomas Detry, James Morrison and Oliver Wilson take on an unique nearest-the-pin contest at Wentworth.

European Tour golfers Marcus Armitage, Thomas Detry, James Morrison and Oliver Wilson accept a special nearest-the-pin contest at Wentworth.

Marcus Armitage and Oliver Wilson were among the European Tour players provided for tackle a unique nearest-the-pin challenge at certainly one of golf’s most iconic closing holes.

Get the most readily useful prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

Ahead of the European Tour’s new ‘UK Swing’, six events in as numerous weeks being played in England and Wales, four golfers went along to the par-five 18th on the West Course at Wentworth for a special head-to-head match.

Standing 300 yards from the pin and with merely a MAVRIK driver at their disposal, Armitage, Wilson, Thomas Detry and James Morrison all took it in turns to get as close to the flag as you can.

Detry was also wanting to win the nearest-the-pin showdown

To make the challenge ever tougher, all shots needed to be played ‘off the deck’, with the first player to hit it from the floor to within eight feet of the target claiming the bragging rights.

Which player won the Driver off the Deck challenge? Click on the video above to learn!

Watch all six events on the European Tour’s ‘UK Swing’ go on Sky Sports! Live coverage begins with the Betfred British Masters on Wednesday from midday on Sky Sports Golf.