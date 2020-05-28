European Tour: What are the crucial aspects of the July restart? | Golf News







The European Tour have introduced a modified schedule for the the rest of the 2020 season, though solely six occasions have been confirmed.

Tournament play will resume on July 22 as Lee Westwood hosts the Betfred British Masters, the first of six consecutive occasions in England and Wales forming a “UK Swing”, whereas the Tour additionally introduced dates for 4 Rolex Series occasions in October and December.

European Tour chief govt Keith Pelley hosted a web based teleconference name with a number of members of the worldwide golf media, so what different important components did he reveal for the the rest of the season?

Irish Open ‘important’ amongst 24 deliberate occasions

“We haven’t launched our complete 2020 schedule at this level, with a quantity of acquainted and iconic occasions not half of this announcement. Rest assured they are all nonetheless very a lot half of our plans, however now we have a spread of choices open to us proper now, and we are going to announce these shortly.

The Irish Open is ‘important’ to the European Tour

“Indeed, our schedule, July to December, tentatively has 24 occasions on it, together with Ireland, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. They are full‑subject occasions, and we are this specific time at a subject of 144.

“But now we have, as you’ll be able to count on, many inventions as a result of this supplies an exquisite alternative for us to create a tv product that may be even somewhat bit totally different.

“The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is still absolutely critical and is very much part of our plans. It is hugely important to us, so much so that we have three or four date options for it. We could have announced it today but it wouldn’t have been 100 per cent and I didn’t feel comfortable with that.”

Tour isn’t in monetary peril

“Some of you might want to ask the question, ‘is The European Tour bankrupt or running out of money?’ And I would say, absolutely not. Of course, we’ve been affected like millions of businesses the world over, but we’ve worked hard and been extremely responsible in our financial approach to this global crisis.

Keith Pelley insisted the Tour are ‘not operating out of cash’

“I’m not going into particular monetary particulars, however now we have created 5 tournaments all from scratch. We have applied a £500,000 bonus pool. We’ve made a major funding into our medical well being technique and we have additionally helped The Benevolent Trust, round 50 gamers in monetary hardship, and we have donated £250,000 to that charity.

“This is not an easy financial situation, but we have produced a strategy that has allowed us to do three things. It’s allowed us to navigate through this initial phase of the crisis and resurrect our 2020 schedule. It has helped us prepare for the short term for 2021 and, of course, helped us create a platform to help plan for the long term, from 2022 onwards.”

Player classes will likely be protected / No Q School

“While the intention remains to crown a new Race to Dubai Champion on Sunday December 13, as part of the changes to the end of the 2020 season caused by the impact of COVID-19, the European Tour’s Tournament Committee recently agreed that all Members’ 2020 Categories, and their ranking within that category, will be retained in 2021 with related playing rights being protected to the absolute maximum possible in the 2021 season.

“That choice was handed unanimously by the Committee, as was the indisputable fact that there’ll not be a ‘Minimum Tournament Regulation’ for the 2020 season.

“We recognise that once we resume taking part in golf, every participant’s circumstances will likely be totally different. We subsequently don’t wish to put anybody able whereby they really feel they don’t have any selection apart from to play in sure occasions so as to defend their livelihood.

“Similarly, the feeling was that it was not fair to disadvantage any member who might want to play in an event but who might not be able to due to ongoing travel restrictions. Therefore, in consultation with our Tournament Committee, it was agreed preserving their exempt status for 2021 was the fairest solution in these unprecedented times.

“As a consequence, there will likely be no Qualifying School this yr and no formal commencement from the Challenge Tour, though the Tournament Committee has agreed to reward distinctive efficiency on each the European Tour and the Challenge Tour in 2020, exact particulars of which we are going to announce sooner or later.”

‘No shock’ that prize funds are smaller

“The prize funds for these occasions, we are funding all of them ourselves, as you understand. They will all be a million Euros with a £500,000 bonus. Given what we are dealing with, it is no shock that our prize fund ranges will fall somewhat bit given the international disaster that affects the world.

“Prize funds are directly linked to revenue, hence the reason prize funds have grown enormously in the past, our revenue has grown significantly in the past. Hence, 2018 and 2019 have the highest prize funds in the history of The European Tour, as did playing opportunities.

“But we will be able to climb again, and as we come through this situation and continue to shape The European Tour finances for the future under which has become an incredibly strong commercial team, led by Guy Kinnings, we are confident that we will be able to grow the revenue and strengthen our overall prize funds once again.”

Spectators ‘not important’ for funds

“We want to have fans and the players want to play. However, we are in a really interesting position in the fact that fans and hospitality make up only five per cent of our entire revenue. So it is not critical for us from a business perspective at this point, but it is critical from an optics side.

Will the ban on spectators be lifted in time for the BMW PGA Championship?

“Having mentioned that, now we have every kind of totally different situations deliberate, however it actually is dependent upon what materialises over the subsequent couple of months. We hope to get to the level the place some of our occasions, as quickly as doable, we are trying into some hospitality and a few unique ticketing choices.

“Will we get back to the point where we get 30,000 or 40,000 fans this year at Wentworth? I wouldn’t see that as being possible, but I do see it extending, depending upon what happens, depending on the government regulations, and of course, us being able to create a very safe environment.”