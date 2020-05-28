European Tour unveils six events in UK and four Rolex Series tournaments | Golf News







The British Masters would be the first of six consecutive tournaments staged in the UK because the European Tour unveiled their modified schedule for the rest of 2020.

Lee Westwood will host the Betfred British Masters for the second time at Close House, with the occasion beginning on Wednesday, July 22 and heralding the resumption of competitors in Europe with a brand new “UK Swing” with all tournaments initially being held with out spectators.

Keith Pelley confirmed the brand new UK Swing will restart motion on the European Tour

The schedule has a basic really feel to it with English Open returning for the primary time in 18 years on the picturesque Forest of Arden membership, the place Darren Clarke gained twice in three years earlier than the match was axed.

The English Open begins on July 30 and is adopted by the English Championship at Hanbury Manor, one other venue in which Clarke tasted victory on the English Open again in 1999.

The motion then strikes to Celtic Manor in Wales, with two of the championship programs getting used for back-to-back events on the 2010 Ryder Cup venue – the Celtic Classic adopted by the return of the Wales Open after a six-year absence.

Lee Westwood will host the primary occasion again – The British Masters in July

And the UK Swing concludes in the ultimate week of August with the inaugural UK Championship at The Belfry, scene of four Ryder Cup contests between 1993 and 2002 and previously an everyday venue on the European Tour.

The Tour has but to substantiate the line-up for September, though chief government Keith Pelley did affirm there are more likely to be 24 tournaments in complete between July and the top of 2020.

The Rolex Series will resume with the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, which strikes from July to the second week in October on the Renaissance Club, the place Bernd Wiesberger clinched victory in a play-off on the even of The Open final yr.

The professionals then head to European Tour headquarters at Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship, which is now being performed 5 weeks later than scheduled having initially been slated as the ultimate qualifying occasion for the European Ryder Cup staff.

The prolonged season will conclude round a month later than deliberate on the DP World Tour Championship, with the Nedbank Golf Challenge additionally being held in December.

A European Tour assertion learn: “Following the suspension of the season on March 8 due to the global Coronavirus pandemic, the European Tour will return to action initially behind closed doors in July and run through until December.

Bernd Wiesberger will defend the primary Rolex Series occasion on the Scottish Open in October

“All tournaments will likely be topic to stringent security and testing protocols set out in the Tour’s complete Health Strategy which can proceed to evolve, aligned with worldwide Government steering and well being pointers.

“Details of subsequent tournaments on the European Tour from September through to November will be announced in due course, with a variety of scheduling options currently under consideration as the global situation continues to evolve.”

The Tour has additionally launched a “Golf for Good” initiative, in which £500,000 will likely be handed out to varied charities native to every venue, as chosen by the highest 10 cash winners in the course of the UK Swing.

European Tour schedule – confirmed events

UK Swing

July 22-25 – Betfred British Masters, hosted by Lee Westwood, Close House

July 30-August 2 – English Open, Marriott Forest of Arden

August 6-9 – English Championship, Marriott Hanbury Manor

August 13-16 – Celtic Classic, The Celtic Manor Resort

August 20-23 – Wales Open, The Celtic Manor Resort

August 27-30 – UK Championship, The Belfry

Rolex Series:

October 8-11 – Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club

October 15-18 – BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth

December 3-6 – Nedbank Golf Challenge Hosted by Gary Player, Gary Player CC

December 10-13 – DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai.