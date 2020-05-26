European Tour: Shane Lowry would only travel for Irish Open in 2020 | Golf News





Shane Lowry is unlikely to function on the European Tour in 2020

Shane Lowry has admitted that he’s unlikely to function on the European Tour this 12 months and {that a} rescheduled Irish Open would be his only look.

The Champion Golfer of the Year has been primarily based at his Florida dwelling all through the Covid-19 pandemic, with Lowry set to play in seven of the primary 9 PGA Tour occasions when tournaments resume in America subsequent month.

Tournament officers are hopeful that the Irish Open may very well be rescheduled for later in the 12 months, having been postponed in its authentic May date, with Lowry anticipating international travel restrictions to restrict any likelihood of taking part in recurrently on each excursions.

Lowry is at present world No 20

“The way it is, especially with the quarantine on both sides, I don’t think it’d be physically possible for me (to go back to Europe),” Lowry advised RTE 2FM’s Game On.

“The only tournament I would contemplate going back for was if there was an Irish Open put back on the schedule or something like that.

“I haven’t seen a schedule from the European Tour so I can’t really tell but I’ll probably be mostly in America for the rest of the year.”

Lowry shall be with out common caddie Bo Martin for the primary few occasions again on the PGA Tour, with Darren Reynolds – Paul Dunne’s former bagman – quickly taking up.

Lowry had Martin as his caddie when he received The Open at Royal Portrush

“Bo’s wife is having a baby in a few weeks so I’ve got a different caddie for the first few weeks and then Bo, I think he’s coming back in late July/August,” Lowry added.

“He’s not been able to travel solely because his wife is having a baby, nothing to with international travel. I’ve got Darren Reynolds, who’s another good Irishman, on the bag.”