European Tour review: Every 2020 season tournament winner so far | Golf News

Ahead of the European Tour’s resumption at the Austrian Open, we have a look at back at every winner from the season so far.

A history-making win for Lee Westwood, a go back to the winner’s circle for Graeme McDowell and a teenager’s maiden title were among the early-season highlights on the European Tour.

The 2020 European Tour schedule has been severely hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, with just 11 events completed before the season came to a coronavirus-enforced halt in early-March.

At least 18 events stick to the Race to Dubai calendar and much more are still set to be rescheduled, with the campaign culminating at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai from December 10-13.

Ahead of the season’s resumption this week at the Austrian Open, co-sanctioned with the Challenge Tour and the very first event straight back on the European Tour since March 8, we take a tournament-by-tournament look straight back at what has happened so far…

DECEMBER

The season opened by having an incredible final round at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, where Pablo Larrazabal recovered from wasting a three-stroke advantage and posting a front-nine 41 to snatch a remarkable victory.

Larrazabal held on for a victory despite a three-over 75 on the last day

Larrazabal bogeyed three of his first five holes and dropped four shots in a three-hole stretch from the seventh, with the Spaniard struggling to walk because of blisters, and then birdie three of his last four holes to secure a primary European Tour title since 2015.

Rasmus Hojgaard became the 3rd-youngest European Tour winner in history at the AfrAsiaBank Mauritius Open a week later, with the 18-year-old eagling the third extra play-off hole to top the leaderboard in only his fifth European Tour start.

The year was rounded off with a long-awaited victory for former world No 1 Adam Scott, who ended a three-and-a-half-year winless run with a two-shot victory on home soil at the Australian PGA Championship.

Scott also previously won the Australian PGA Championship in 2013

JANUARY

A final-day hole-in-one from Louis Oosthuizen was not enough for him to successfully defend his title at the South African Open, as Branden Grace carded a nine-under 62 and registered a three-shot win.

The opening Rolex Series event of the year – the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship – resulted in a two-shot victory at 25th European Tour title for Lee Westwood, seeing the English become only the 3rd player to win European Tour events in four different decades.

Lucas Herbert secured his breakthrough victory a week later, edging past Christiaan Bezuidenhout on the second extra play-off hole to win the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

FEBRUARY

A first European Tour victory in 2,037 days parachuted Graeme McDowell back within the world’s top 50, with the Northern Irishman finishing two before Dustin Johnson at the Saudi International.

McDowell is currently an 11-time winner on the European Tour

There was another maiden Australian winner at the ISPS Handa Vic Open, as Min Woo Lee finished two clear of Ryan Fox at Barwon Heads, before Patrick Reed moved top of the Race to Dubai standings along with his win at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Bryson DeChambeau had set the clubhouse target following a six-under 65 at Chapultepec Golf Club, only for Reed to birdie four of his last seven holes on his way to a one-shot victory and third European Tour title.

MARCH

Sami Välimäki became only the fourth golfer from Finland to win on the European Tour after securing a breakthrough victory – in only his sixth start at the Oman Open.

Valimaki’s victory came at the 3rd extra play-off hole

Valimaki defeated Brandon Stone in a play-off to participate Mikko Ilonen, Roope Kakko and Mikko Korhonen because the only Finnish winners in European Tour history.

It took extra holes to find a winner a week later at the Qatar Masters – the final event before golf’s coronavirus-enforced shutdown – as Jorge Campillo defeated David Drysdale at the fifth extra hole to extend the Scot’s await a long-awaited maiden European Tour title.

The Magical Kenya Open, scheduled for March 12-15, was postponed the week before it was because of take place, without any golf possible on the European Tour until this week’s event – co-sanctioned with the Challenge Tour – in Austria.