European Tour player Joost Luiten criticises ‘unfair’ world golf rankings

European Tour player Joost Luiten has criticised the decision to resume the Official World Golf Ranking from a few weeks.

The rankings, which calculate a player’s score over a two-year period, were frozen on 15 March because the coronavirus pandemic brought golf to a halt.

It was announced on Wednesday that the OWGR governing board had chose to resume scoring when the PGA Tour and it’s US-based feeder Korn Ferry Tour return with events from 11-14 June.





However, with the European Tour not time for action until 22 July, and the Asian Tour and Sunshine Tour perhaps not resuming until much later in the entire year, Luiten has questioned a determination which leaves players with no playing card in the United States at a substantial disadvantage.

The Dutchman, a six-time European Tour winner, wrote on Twitter: “Bit unfair, once the rest of the WORLD is not playing at all!!





“Called world rankin (sic) for a reason right!??”

Luiten is 98th in the world rankings, which are likely to be used to determine eligibility for the rearranged US Open after event organisers announced that no qualifiers would be held ahead of September’s tournament at Winged Foot.

The top 50 in the world on November 8 will also be eligible for the Masters at Augusta the following week.

PA