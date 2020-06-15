European Tour announce back-to-back Austria events for July restart | Golf News





Mikko Korhonen won the final European Tour event in Austria in 2018

The European Tour season will resume earlier than anticipated after back-to-back events in Austria were confirmed for next month.

The Austrian Open will now occur a fourteen days before the British Masters, from July 9-12 at the Diamond Country Club, whilst the Euram Bank Open at Golf Club Adamstal will observe the week after.

Both events will be co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the European Challenge Tour, and can have total prize funds of 500,000 euros.

The Shot Clock Masters was pulled from the schedule a year ago

The European Tour, which has been dormant considering that the Qatar Masters in March, will then visit Close House for the beginning of a six-week UK Swing, with each tournament having €1m in the prize pot.

The Tour haven’t held a tournament in Austria since Mikko Korhonen won the inaugural Shot Clock Masters in 2018, but the event was pulled from the schedule a year ago.

Ben Cowen, the European Tour’s deputy chief operating officer, said: “These two dual ranking events provide vital playing opportunities for our members following enforced amount of inactivity since March.

“We are therefore grateful to both Diamond Country Club and Golf Club Adamstal, as well as the Austrian Golf Federation, for their support and we look forward to visiting Austria ahead of the European Tour’s full resumption with the Betfred British Masters at Close House the following week.”

Challenge Tour head, James Hodges, added: “We are pleased to announce the resumption of the Challenge Tour season with the Austrian Open at Diamond Country Club and the Euram Bank Open at Golf Club Adamstal, two dual ranking events which will occur in consecutive weeks in July.

There will be two events in Austria before Lee Westwood hosts the British Masters

“Our measured way of the 2020 season has mirrored that of the European Tour and we’ve been informed each step of the way by our Medical Health Strategy, led by our Chief Medical Officer Dr Andrew Murray, aligned to individual government safety advice.

“Part of the strategy would be to play, whenever we can, in clusters in one territory and we’re therefore grateful to the Austrian Golf Federation and the two venues, Diamond Country Club and Golf Club Adamstal for their support in making these events happen.

“We will continue to be guided by the European Tour’s Medical Health Strategy and we will announce details of subsequent 2020 Challenge Tour events in due course.”