European Tour: Andalucia Masters and Portugal Masters get new dates | Golf News





Christiaan Bezuidenhout is defending champion at the Andalucia Masters, where Sergio Garcia is really a three-time winner

Two more events have been rescheduled on the European Tour, with the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters and the Portugal Masters back on the 2020 schedule.

The Andalucia Masters, kept at Real Club Valderrama, will now happen from September 3-6, he was postponed before in the year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Portugal Masters will follow weekly later in Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, possessing originally already been scheduled with regard to October, with all the European Tour considering ‘a variety of arranging options’ for your remainder in the season.

Steven Brown said a one-shot win in the 2019 Portugal Masters

Peter Adams, Championship Director of the Estrella Damm N.A new. Andalucía Masters and Portugal Masters, mentioned: “We can’t wait to return to Valderrama and Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course for the rescheduled events. We are delighted that we will be able to showcase one of Europe’s elite golf courses to fans tuning in around the world to our live coverage.”

European Tour golfing resumes together with back-to-back dual-ranking events inside Austria, prior to the British Masters from July 22-25 scars the start of half a dozen consecutive occasions in a new “UK Swing”.

Lee Westwood hosting companies the British Masters in Close House

The Andalucia Masters and Portugal Masters is going to be followed by the Open in Winged Foot a week afterwards, before the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship occurs from October 1-4.

Events is going to be governed from the Tour’s thorough Health Strategy, which has been manufactured by Chief Medical Officer Dr Andrew Murray in discussion with medical care specialists Cignpost and consultants in many in the 30 nations around the world in which the European Tour has.

Four Rolex Series occasions have been rescheduled for later inside the season, with all the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and BMW PGA Championship inside successive several weeks in October before the Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship occur in December.