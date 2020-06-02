European Tour already planning a UK Swing in 2021 schedule | Golf News



















European Tour chief government Keith Pelley on the reasoning behind resuming with a UK Swing

The UK Swing will once more function on the European Tour subsequent season, whereas gamers could possibly be mic’d up when competitors returns in July.

Tour chief government Keith Pelley confirmed on The Golf Show that “a different form” of the UK Swing, which options six occasions back-to-back beginning on July 22, is already being deliberate for the 2021 season.

Pelley final week unveiled a modified schedule for the rest of this 12 months, with the British Masters at Close House heralding the return to motion for the European Tour, with additional occasions to observe at Forest of Arden, Hanbury Manor, Celtic Manor and The Belfry.

“There is no question we’ve learned a lot from creating this UK Swing and, no doubt, next year there will be a different form of it,” he mentioned. “I’m fairly properly satisfied that the British Masters subsequent 12 months could have a couple of different occasions side-by-side.

“We’ve had 30 tournaments that have either been postponed or cancelled, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is the only tournament to be remaining in its original slot. It’s been a complex and comprehensive process to put this schedule together, but this is a glimpse of the future and I’m really excited about 2021.

“We have created and funded these tournaments all on our personal, however now we’re searching for companions and we have already had some nice curiosity from some who love the idea of the UK Swing.

“And our great broadcast partner in Sky is excited about it and, of course, during the UK Swing there will be £500,000 being donated to charity from the European Tour as well as £50,000 to the host venues.”

The six UK occasions will all be performed with out spectators, however Pelley is hopeful of getting a number of gamers and caddies sporting microphones to boost the viewing expertise for these watching dwell on Sky Sports Golf.

“One of our broadcast executives calls us the ‘King of innovation’, and we’re all the time making an attempt to push the envelope. There has been a lot of discuss having microphones on gamers or caddies.

“In order for us to play behind closed doors, even though there will be plenty of coverage, to give it a little more energy and excitement, we’re trying to do a couple of different things, and having the players mic’d up is just one of them.”