European Tour adjusts dates of Scottish Open, BMW PGA Championship

The European Tour revealed on Monday brand-new dates to a set of its premier occasions, the BMW PGA Championship and the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open

Both occasions have actually been progressed one week, with the Scottish Open occurringOct 1-4 at The Renaissance Club, in North Berwick,Scotland The BMW PGA will be the following week at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.

They both follow the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, at Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Northern Ireland, which occursSept 24-27. This will be the 2nd U.K. swing of the coronavirus truncated season.

The very first U.K. swing, consisting of 6 occasions, concludes next week at the ISPS Handa U.K. Championship at The Belfry.