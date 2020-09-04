European Stocks Seen Mostly Lower; U.S. Payrolls Eyed By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Peter Nurse

Investing.com – European stock markets are set to open mostly lower Friday, following Wall Street’s overnight lead, which saw its biggest slump in months, amid caution ahead of key U.S. employment data.

At 2:00 AM ET (0600 GMT), the contract in Germany traded 0.1% higher, while in France dropped 0.4% and the contract in the U.K. fell 0.5%.

In the U.S., the closed Thursday down 2.8%, the biggest fall since June, while the fell 3.5% and the posted a 5% drop.

The biggest names in technology were also the biggest losers after a prolonged bull run. Apple (NASDAQ:), Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Amazon (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) all finished Thursday with big losses.

“It’s too soon to say whether this is a pause that refreshes or whether this is the beginning of a more meaningful downturn in big tech,” Nancy Prial, co-chief executive at Essex Investment Management told Bloomberg. “Most of these are great companies with really robust growth opportunities, but the stocks are very richly valued.”

Investors are now looking ahead to the closely-watched U.S. later Friday, which is expected to show job growth slowed further in August.

Nonfarm payrolls are seen rising by 1.4 million jobs…