European stocks rise following Wall Street sell-off

European stocks started the week on the front foot following rockier trading in the Asia session and a global markets sell-off last week led by big US tech companies.

The region’s benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 was up 1.1 per cent in early trading on Monday, while London’s FTSE 100 added 1.3 per cent.

The rise came despite signs that Europe’s economic recovery is running out of steam amid a surge in coronavirus infections. A 1.2 per cent rise in German industrial production in July undershot economists’ consensus expectations for a 4.8 per cent increase.

Investors are awaiting a European Central Bank monetary policy meeting on Thursday, which may offer clues on policymakers’ next steps to support the eurozone economy.

“We expect [ECB president] Christine Lagarde to deliver a very dovish message,” said Jonas Goltermann, senior economist at Capital Economics. “That will include publishing new, lower, inflation forecasts. But policy settings are likely to remain unchanged for now.”

Sterling fell sharply against the euro on Monday, shedding 0.4 per cent to €1.1173, as fears mounted that a trade agreement between the UK and the EU will be scuppered if Boris Johnson’s government goes through with plans to override the withdrawal agreement.

US markets are closed on…