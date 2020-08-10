European stocks rise after Trump unilaterally extends jobless benefits

European stocks increased on Monday, buoyed by a relocation from U.S. President Donald Trump to unilaterally extend jobless benefits on the planet’s leading economy.
After a 2% gain recently, the Stoxx Europe600
SXXP,.
increased 0.5%.
Oil giants BP.
BP,.
Royal DutchShell
RDSA,.
andTotal
FP,.
were amongst the early gainers.
The U.K. FTSE 100,.
UKX,.
French CAC40
PX1,.
and German DAX.
DAX,.
advanced.
U.S. stock futures.
ES00,.
likewise increased.
The moves came as President Donald Trump signed four executive orders over the weekend, consisting of one that extends federal joblessness benefits at a rate of $400 weekly from the ended level of $600 weekly and another that briefly cuts payroll taxes. It’s unclear whether the …