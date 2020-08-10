European stocks rise after Trump unilaterally extends jobless benefits

European stocks increased on Monday, buoyed by a relocation from U.S. President Donald Trump to unilaterally extend jobless benefits on the planet’s leading economy.

After a 2% gain recently, the Stoxx Europe600

SXXP,.

-0.04%

increased 0.5%.

Oil giants BP.

BP,.

+2.03% ,

Royal DutchShell

RDSA,.

+1.36%

andTotal

FP,.

+0.50%

were amongst the early gainers.

The U.K. FTSE 100,.

UKX,.

+0.11%

French CAC40

PX1,.

-0.05%

and German DAX.

DAX,.

-0.36%

advanced.

U.S. stock futures.

ES00,.

+0.11%

likewise increased.

The moves came as President Donald Trump signed four executive orders over the weekend, consisting of one that extends federal joblessness benefits at a rate of $400 weekly from the ended level of $600 weekly and another that briefly cuts payroll taxes. It’s unclear whether the …