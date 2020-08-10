European stocks rise after Trump unilaterally extends jobless benefits

By
Jackson Delong
-

United States President Donald Trump indications executive orders extending coronavirus financial relief, throughout a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 8, 2020.


jim watson/Agence France-Presse/GettyImages

European stocks increased on Monday, buoyed by a relocation from U.S. President Donald Trump to unilaterally extend jobless benefits on the planet’s leading economy.

After a 2% gain recently, the Stoxx Europe600
SXXP,.
-0.04%
increased 0.5%.

Oil giants BP.
BP,.
+2.03%,
Royal DutchShell
RDSA,.
+1.36%
andTotal
FP,.
+0.50%
were amongst the early gainers.

The U.K. FTSE 100,.
UKX,.
+0.11%
French CAC40
PX1,.
-0.05%
and German DAX.
DAX,.
-0.36%
advanced.

U.S. stock futures.
ES00,.
+0.11%
likewise increased.

The moves came as President Donald Trump signed four executive orders over the weekend, consisting of one that extends federal joblessness benefits at a rate of $400 weekly from the ended level of $600 weekly and another that briefly cuts payroll taxes. It’s unclear whether the …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 12

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR