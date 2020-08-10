European stocks flat as tech losses offset China data optimism By Reuters

©Reuters The German share cost index DAX chart is visualized at the stock market in Frankfurt



By Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) – European shares were mainly flat on Monday as restored U.S.-China stress struck innovation stocks, however a slowing decrease in China’s manufacturer rates and increasing oil rates restrictedlosses

The pan-European STOXX 600 index () edged up 0.1% at the start of a week that might see controlled trading as traders navigate summertime vacations in Europe.

Sectors seen as conscious financial health such as banks (), oil and gas companies () and miners () increased after data revealed China’s factory deflation alleviated in July, driven by an increase in international oil rates and as commercial activity climbed up back towards pre-coronavirus levels.

Energy majors BP (L:-RRB-, Royal Dutch Shell (L:-RRB- and Total (PA:-RRB- increased in between 0.8% and 2.5% as crude rates got after Saudi Aramco (SE:-RRB- raised optimism about Asian need and Iraq vowed to deepen supply cuts. [O/R]

Heavyweight innovation index () fell 1.2%, topping gains in the wider market in the middle of concerns over the U.S-China rift ahead of an arranged trade talks onAug 15 to evaluate the arrangement checked in January.

Dutch tech financier Prosus (AS:-RRB- moved for a 3rd day running as the U.S. prepares restriction on 2 …