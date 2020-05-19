European Solidarity Cup: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter to play charity matches in 2021 | Football News





Bayern Munich will host Real Madrid in 2021 for the charity round-robin occasion

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter are planning a ‘European Solidarity Cup’ when it’s protected for supporters to return to stadiums.

The three golf equipment have deliberate the charity matches for 2021; Real Madrid vs Inter will happen in Madrid, Inter vs Bayern in Milan, and Bayern vs Real Madrid in Munich.

The dates will probably be finalised as soon as it’s recognized when followers are in a position to attend matches.

All proceeds will go in the direction of medical authorities presently battling the coronavirus pandemic in Italy and Spain, whereas the host membership will invite a illustration of well being staff to attend every match.

“The coronavirus pandemic has hit Europe hard,” mentioned Bayern chairman and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. “We have established superb relations with plenty of golf equipment by many Champions League video games, and have struck up friendships with a few of them.

Inter will host Bayern and head to Spain to play Real Madrid

“Despite all of the struggling and all the issues, we in Germany are maybe lucky that our healthcare system is proving resilient in this disaster. But we now have additionally seen horrifying photos from Italy and Spain, each international locations amongst these hardest hit in Europe by the pandemic.

“We Germans have a very special relationship with both countries; Italy, like Spain, is one of our favourite holiday destinations.”

Bayern performed Real Madrid in the preseason International Champions Cup final yr

Bayern mentioned they’ll invite 5,000 nurses, carers and medical doctors to the Allianz Arena for the match towards Real Madrid.

“The three clubs want to show these heroes our solidarity, our respect and our gratitude,” Real Madrid added in a press release.

“The three clubs want to transmit a message of solidarity and brotherhood among the peoples of Europe.”

State of play in Germany, Italy and Spain

Germany’s Bundesliga returned on the weekend behind closed doorways, that includes social distancing objective celebrations and substitutes sporting masks.

Sky's Martha Kelner studies from Dortmund, because the Bundesliga will get set to return from behind closed doorways

Serie A will be unable to restart earlier than Monday, June 15, due to a decree from the Italian authorities banning all aggressive sports activities occasions till June 14.

As of Monday, golf equipment in the highest two divisions of Spanish soccer are again coaching in teams of up to 10 individuals, La Liga confirmed. La Liga president Javier Tebas needs to stage matches each day, with June 12 named beforehand as a possible date for restarting.