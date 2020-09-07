European shares start week on firm footing, vaccine developments eyed By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

(Reuters) – European shares rebounded on Monday after a Wall Street-led rout in technology stocks kept global sentiment subdued in the previous week, with investors keeping a close watch on COVID-19 vaccine developments.

Australia expects to receive its first batches of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in January after a deal was struck with CSL (AX:) to manufacture two vaccines – one developed by rival AstraZeneca (L:) and Oxford University, and another in CSL’s own labs with the University of Queensland.

AstraZeneca rose 1.5%. The European healthcare sector index () jumped 0.9%.

The STOXX 600 index () was 0.8% higher by 0709 GMT, with Frankfurt shares () leading gains after rising 1%.

Shares of insurers (), banks () and automakers () climbed more than 1% in early trading.

