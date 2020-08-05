European shares lifted by positive earnings reports By Reuters

©Reuters The German share cost index DAX chart is visualized at the stock market in Frankfurt



(Reuters) – European shares increased on Wednesday, as a batch of positive earnings reports and the substantial amounts of stimulus surging through the monetary system once again eclipsed issues about the rise in coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index () increased 0.7% by 0711 GMT, with the oil & & gas index () leading gains after BP (L:-RRB- extended gains for a 2nd day.

Ahold Delhaize NV (AS:-RRB-, a significant operator of grocery store chains in the United States and Europe, leapt 5% as it raised its sales outlook for 2020 after coronavirus lockdowns drove more traffic through its shops and online shipment services.

German domestic property business Vonovia (DE:-RRB- increased 2.9% as it revealed an 8% increase in first-half core earnings and validated its assistance for the year.

However, BMW (DE:-RRB- moved 3% as lockdowns pressed the carmaker to a second-quarter operating loss as shipments of high-end automobiles fell by 25% throughout the duration.

Investors have actually mainly looked past a downturn in earnings for European business on the expectation that the trillions of dollars reserve banks are injecting internationally into the monetary system will prop up …