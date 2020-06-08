European shares fall after poor Chinese and German data – business live | Business

Good morning and welcome to your rolling coverage of the entire world economy, the financial markets and business.

There was a huge surge in stocks on Wall Street and Europe on Friday after unexpectedly good news from the US jobs market. The unemployment rate took markets by surprise and dropped to 13.3% in May, as opposed to rising to close to 20%, as expected. The closely watched US non-farm payrolls data showed the economy added 2.5 million jobs last month, against expectations for 8 million job losses.

The FTSE 100 rose to a three-month on top of Friday, the S&P 500 hit its highest level since late February and the Nasdaq set yet another record high, and is now up more than 12% this year.

Asian markets rose today, lifted by Friday’s sentiment and New Zealand’s declaration that it has eradicated coronavirus. Japan’s Nikkei is up 1.37% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is flat.

However, European stocks are expected to fall straight back after last week’s strong gains, because the US jobs boost fades. The FTSE 100 index in London is set to drop about 37 points at the open while Germany’s Dax is seen opening 80 points lower.

Chinese trade data were disappointing on the weekend and German industrial production fell more than expected. It posted accurate documentation monthly decline of 17.9% in April, based on official figures released today. Economists had expected a 16% drop.

As expected German industrial production fell in to an abyss in April, -17.9% m/m. Autos -75% as factories were shut. But a relief is that construction organized (-4.1%) despite nosediving sentiment. An enormous difference to FR, IT & ES where sector was largely shut already in March.



Meanwhile in China, exports fell 3.3% in May from the year early in the day after a surprising 3.5% gain in April, and imports tumbled 16.7%, worse than April’s fall of 14.2% and the sharpest decline since January 2016.

Oil prices climbed by more than 2% this morning, after the Opec oil cartel agreed to extend production cuts. Brent crude hit $43.16 a barrel while US crude rose 1.6% to $40.18 a barrel, before falling back somewhat.

The new quarantine rules just take effect in the united kingdom today, this means people arriving from abroad by air will have to self-isolate for 14 days. Britain’s three biggest air companies – BA’s owner IAG, Ryanair and easyJet have launched legal proceedings from the government to test and overturn the quarantine rules. They argue that the quarantine comes many months late to prevent coronavirus spreading and will kill off any nascent recovery in air travel.

Ryanair’s outspoken boss Michael O’Leary said today that the Irish carrier, Europe’s biggest budget airline, would not cancel flights to and from the UK in July and August because, he said, thousands of Britons are still booking holidays regardless of the quarantine. He told Reuters:



The flights are full outbound of the UK. British people are ignoring this quarantine, they know it’s rubbish. Ryanair is operating a thousand daily flights to points throughout Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece from the first of July, the 2nd, another and each day and after that.

Workers at Nissan’s Sunderland factory come back to work today, as the Japanese carmaker gradually raises its output towards about 28,000, the monthly total achieved typically last year. The plant was shut in April and May due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is Britain’s biggest single car factory and might build 600,000 cars a year, but last broke through the 500,000 mark in 2016. Production this year could be the lowest in years even when it ramps up production again now.

2:45pm BST: ECB President Christine Lagarde to speak before the committee on economic and monetary affairs of the European Parliament