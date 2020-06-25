European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup final dates confirmed | Rugby Union News





Defending champions Saracens face Leinster in the Champions Cup quarter-finals

The knockout stages of the European Rugby Champions and Challenge Cups have been rescheduled for September and October.

The quarter-finals will soon be played on the week-end of September 18-20 with the semi-finals taking place seven days later.

The Champions Cup final is fixed for Saturday, October 17, 24 hours following the Challenge Cup decider.

Both finals were because of be held in Marseille in May and tournament organiser, European Professional Club Rugby, says it remains committed to staging the matches at Stade Velodrome.

However, EPCR warned “the situation is under review in light of public gathering and international travel restrictions which can be in place during the finals.

“EPCR and the local organising committee in Marseille intend to clarify the position regarding the finals, including details of ticket refunds where applicable, as soon as possible.”

Exeter will play Northampton within the last few eight

Exeter Chiefs face Northampton Saints in a all-English Champions Cup quarter-final with defending champions Saracens playing Leinster in a repeat of last year’s final.

Ulster go Toulouse with Clermont Auvergne taking on Racing 92.

In the Challenge Cup last eight, Leicester Tigers are at home to Castres, Bristol Bears host the Dragons, while Edinburgh and Scarlets are away to Bordeaux and Toulon respectively.

EPCR is also considering a 24-team Champions Cup for the 2020/21 season, with eight representatives from each of Europe’s leading domestic leagues – the Premiership, PRO14 and Top 14.

Next season’s tournament is scheduled to begin on the week-end of December 11-13.