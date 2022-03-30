Continuing the meetings in the European Parliament, Hayk Konjoryan, Head of the NA “Civil Contract” Faction, Arman Yeghoyan, Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on European Integration, and Arusyak Julhakyan, Member of the Armenian Delegation to the PACE, had discussions on March 30. With Kosma Zlotowski, MEPs François-Xavier Bellamy and Viola von Cramon-Tobadel.

The situation in Artsakh and the ongoing provocations by Azerbaijan were at the center of the discussions.

The Armenian MPs called on their European counterparts to take concrete measures to prevent provocations by Azerbaijan and de-escalate the situation in Artsakh.

RA NA