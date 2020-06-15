European Parliament’s statement creates ‘breeding ground’  for renewed military actions, says Artsakh parliamentarian – Armenian News

The European Parliament’s recent statement on the construction of a new highway between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) was adopted in violation of fundamental human rights, restricting our people’s right to free movement and development, in accordance with Vahram Balayan, the chair of Artsakh National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations.

In an interview with Tert.am, Balayan condemned the joint statement, issued by MEPs Marina Kaljurand, Trajan Băsescu and Jelena Zovko being an attempt, being an attempt to produce a breeding ground for military actions over Karabakh.

“Road constructions stems from respect for human rights. Regardless of all this, we need to continue our work in an attempt to create the best possible conditions in the Artsakh Republic – in terms of both economic development and guarantees for people’s free movement,” that he said.

Balayan also stressed the value of proactive steps in European institutions in collaboration with the entire world power centers. “We must try to do all our best to maintain steady peace,” that he added.