European Parliament frets as clock ticks down EU-UK trade talks 

Michel Barnier and his negotiating team have dialled down their hopes to permafrost levels ahead of this week’s Brexit negotiations in the UK.

EU diplomats were already briefed on Friday that prospects for progress are slim during the round that starts on Tuesday — the eighth since the negotiation began.

The climate for the talks is only set to worsen following revelations of UK plans to trim the country’s obligations under last year’s Brexit deal.

The FT reported on Sunday evening that sections of the UK’s upcoming internal market bill — due to be published this Wednesday — are expected to “eliminate the legal force of parts of the withdrawal agreement” in areas including state aid and Northern Ireland customs.

The development prompted an immediate and sharp response elsewhere in Europe. “‘Pacta sunt servanda,’ meaning ‘agreements must be kept’ is a fundamental principle in international law,” said one EU diplomat.

“If the UK chose not to respect its international obligations, it would undermine its international standing. Who would want to agree trade deals with a country that doesn’t implement international treaties? It would be a desperate and ultimately self-defeating strategy,” the diplomat added.

As the deadlock continues, any deal…