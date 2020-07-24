European Muslims hail opening of Hagia Sophia Mosque – Middle East Monitor

Muslims around Europe hailed the opening of Turkey’s Hagia Sophia Mosque to praise after 86 years with Friday prayer, Anadolu Agency reported.

Vehbija Secerovic, muezzin of the historical Gazi Husrev-Beg Mosque in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo, thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the choice.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency in Brussels, Suleyman Murtaza stated that opening Hagia Sophia for praise is an extremely essential advancement for the Muslim world.

“I saw Erdogan praying there. I also watched it live. It was magnificent,” he stated.

Belgian Muslim Dema Habib likewise applauded the relocation.

“I haven’t seen the mosque, but I would love to see it,” Habib included.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency in Stockholm, Iraqi- origin Karwan Mohammed Abubakir stated: “I am very happy that Hagia Sophia opened as a mosque again. Praise to Allah, it has opened with the Friday prayer, we are very happy.”

“We are grateful to those who contributed to turning Hagia Sophia into a mosque,” stated Ahmed Eltantavi, another Swedish Muslim.

On July 10, a Turkish court annulled a 1934 Cabinet decree that turned Hagia Sophia into a museum, leading the way for its usage as a mosque.

Friday’s historical prayers marked the very first acts of praise there in 86 years.

Some 350,000 individuals participated in the conventional Friday prayers at the historical mosque in Istanbul.

Before the prayers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recited from the Quran inside the resumed mosque, picking verses from both the Surah Al-Fatihah and the Surah Al-Baqarah

Besides being a working mosque, Hagia Sophia is likewise amongst Turkey’s leading tourist locations for domestic and foreign visitors alike.

In 1985, Hagia Sophia was contributed to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

It acted as a church for 916 years up until the conquest of Istanbul by the Ottoman Empire, and a mosque from 1453 to 1934– almost 500 years.

