European media groups should consolidate in streaming era, says Bertelsmann CEO

Regulators should enable European media business to pursue mergers and collaborations if they are to have any opportunity of taking on United States streaming giants, the head of among the continent’s biggest TELEVISION, radio and publishing groups has actually stated.

Thomas Rabe, president and chairman of Bertelsmann, informed the Financial Times that the financial effect of coronavirus on the market had actually enhanced his view that it will be needed to redraw the European media landscape.

“There is a strong case and a need for consolidation,” he stated. “I’m convinced that partnerships are more important than ever, especially after the coronavirus, which hurt European TV broadcasters and has helped the US streaming platforms.”

Streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ have actually had their customer numbers and earnings improved as lockdowns around the world implied millions more relied on viewing content online.

Although audiences likewise grew amongst European TELEVISION broadcasters for the very same factor, these groups have actually experienced a sharp drop-off in marketing. On Thursday the Bertelsmann department RTL Group — Europe’s biggest broadcaster– reported a 16.4 percent fall in profits to EUR2.7 bn in the 6 months toJune Net revenue dropped 65 percent to EUR156m.