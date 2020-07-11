European Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro are now receiving Magic UI 3.1 update based on Android 10

European owners of the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro will soon be very happy to understand that a brand-spanking new computer software update is now on the way to them. It’s already caught rolling out in France, Germany, and the Czech Republic, and it’ll probably spread to other countries soon.

It brings Magic UI 3.1, which is the most recent interpretation of Honor’s Android skin. It’s based on Huawei’s EMUI 10.1, which it self stands atop Android 10. The first rollout of Magic UI 3.1 happened for the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro back in May, but only in China. It’s nice to notice it finally visiting other parts of the world.

You can get the update through the Support app. The new build is 10.1.0.230 (even the build number is extremely EMUI-sounding). As usual, the rollout is certainly going out in batches, so that it may be a while before it’s available to every one.

