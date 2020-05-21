European golfer Joost Luiten ‘almost kills’ girlfriend in social-distancing trick shot

At first, Luiten wasn’t making a lot contact with the golf ball, however after just a few tries at it, he by accident despatched the ball in the course of his girlfriend, Melanie-Jane Lancaster, who was taking pictures a video of Luiten close by.

The video shows Luiten seize his face in shock as Lancaster lets out a cry in ache. Fortunately, she solely suffered a bruise from the incident.

“Pff playing golf with a caddy and keeping the 1.5m is hard,” Luiten wrote on Instagram. “Almost killing my girlfriend in the process(sic) trying to master social distancing (she survived, just a bruise).”

Luiten is ranked the 98th golfer in the world.