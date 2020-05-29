European court delivers advisory opinion on Robert Kocharyan criminal case – Armenian News

In response to a request for an advisory opinion made by the Constitutional Court of Armenia, the Court delivered, unanimously, the next opinion:

The Court, delivering its second advisory opinion after Protocol 16 to the European Convention on Human Rights got here into pressure in 2018, held that it couldn’t reply the primary two questions put by the Armenian Constitutional Court.

In explicit, it couldn’t discover any direct hyperlink between the questions and the continued home proceedings, which have been introduced in opposition to former President Robert Kocharyan for allegedly making an attempt to overthrow the constitutional order in 2008.

The Constitutional Court’s third query was whether or not a provision which outlined against the law and referred to a authorized act with supreme authorized pressure and a better degree of abstraction might meet the Convention necessities of certainty, accessibility, foreseeability and stability.

The Court discovered that such a provision, utilizing the “blanket reference” or “legislation by reference” method in criminalising acts or omissions,

The referencing provision and the referenced provision, learn collectively, needed to allow people to foresee, if want be with the assistance of authorized recommendation, what conduct would make them criminally liable. Among different issues, the simplest manner of guaranteeing readability and foreseeability was for the reference to be express and for the referencing provision to set out the constituent parts of the offence. The Constitutional Court’s fourth query involved the factors underneath Article 7 (no punishment with out regulation) of the European Convention for evaluating two totally different variations of a authorized act for his or her compatibility with the precept of the non-retroactivity of criminal regulation. The Court discovered that such assessments needed to take account of the particular circumstances of the case (the precept of concretisation) relatively than be carried out within the summary.

Rober Kocharyan, who ended his second time period of presidency in 2008, is going through criminal costs over breaching Armenia’s constitutional order within the interval of the March 1-2 lethal submit-electoral occasions. Ten folks, together with eight civilians and two law enforcement officials have been killed within the violent anti-authorities protests disputing the result of the February 19, 2008 presidential election. Also Yuri Khachaturov, a former Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary-General (who led the Yerevan police garrison on the time), Armen Gevrogyan, a former Vice Prime Minister of Armenia, and Seyran Ohanyan, a former Minister of Defense, have been indicted in reference to the lethal occasions.