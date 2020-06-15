European countries ease border controls as holiday season starts – Armenian News

European nations eased border controls on Monday as coronavirus cases declined after 3 months of lockdown, with Germans escaping to holiday destinations and French people streaming into Belgium to buy low priced cigarettes.

But Spain’s continued closure, a patchwork of quarantine rules and remote-working mean pre-crisis travel levels certainly are a way off, Reuters reports.

Greek airports allowed more international flights as the country sought to salvage its summer, German tourists flocking to neighbouring Denmark caused an 8 km (5 miles) queue and Italians popped into France to buy lottery scratch cards.

Spain is permitting entry to a select group of holidaymakers from Germany as the Madrid government works out making mass tourism work now. Sunseekers queued at Düsseldorf to board tour operator TUI’s flight to Mallorca.

“It’ll be quieter than normal,” said one mask-wearing tourist, ready in a short-sleeved shirt. “But it’s a good feeling that it’s all starting up again, that we can travel again.”