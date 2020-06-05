European Central Bank ‘nearly doubles’ stimulus programme to fight COVID-19 crisis – Armenian News

The European Central Bank has boosted its emergency assist programme by €600 billion to €1.35 trillion, including to efforts made all around the globe to assist the worldwide economic system climate the crisis brought on by the virus outbreak, Euronews experiences.

The unexpectedly giant ECB stimulus introduced on Thursday goals to hold low-cost credit score flowing to companies amid excessive financial uncertainty.

It comes on high of spending by governments and comparable strikes by the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan and different central banks across the globe designed to prop up the economic system.

The ECB – which takes care of financial coverage for the 19 nations that use the euro –expects the Eurozone’s economic system to shrink by 8.7 per cent this yr and develop by 5.2 per cent in 2021.