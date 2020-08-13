European battery makers power up for a green recovery By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Batteries for electrical automobiles are made at a factory in Dongguan



By Kate Abnett, Matthew Green and Norihiko Shirouzu

August 13 (Reuters) – European battery makers are tailoring up to make the most of enormous “green” stimulus plans revealed considering that the coronavirus pandemic though numerous acknowledge it will be difficult to match the Asian giants that control the mainstream market.

While Sweden’s Northvolt, and more just recently France’s Verkor, are making a play for massive production, other European business are concentrating on specific niche markets and brand-new innovations instead of handling Chinese and South Korean companies with mass production of batteries predestined for electrical automobiles (EVs).

From Greek battery maker Sunlight to start-ups like InoBat Auto in Slovakia and Switzerland’s Innolith, companies state the difficulty of structure economies of scale quick to contend head on methods discovering specific niches is a most likely course to success, for now.

“Having battery giants in Europe, it’s still possible,” stated Sunlight Chief Executive LamprosBisalas “We just need to run and catch up and innovate faster than the others.”

Sunlight’s Greek factory is the world’s biggest manufacturer of lead-acid batteries for automated …